Jody Wade fires attorney, wants judge disqualified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade has filed a motion to disqualify the judge presiding over his DWI case which is under appeal.

Wade filed the motion himself Friday because he said he’s fired his attorney Chuck Smith for bias against him.

Wade is asking County Court at Law Number 2 Judge Greg King to recuse himself because of personal bias or prejudice.

As evidence, Wade attached photos taken of Smith’s office showing the sign with Smith’s and King’s names. Wade said King is a former partner with Smith, and his name is still on Smith’s office.







He also said District Attorney John Gillespie worked in some fashion for Chuck Smith before becoming D.A., and that he personally witnessed Gillespie speaking to Smith about cases Wade has been charged with.

He argued that Judge King has a personal bias against him because Wade was a top contributor to King’s opponent in the election, and has shown, “gestures of hate and bias.”

Also filed in the DWI case are two notices from the company monitoring the alcohol detection device Wade was ordered by King to wear as part of his probation. The notices state that Wade has not downloaded the scram device as ordered.