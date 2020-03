Jody Wade fires attorney, wants judge disqualified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade has filed a motion to disqualify the judge presiding over his DWI case which is under appeal.

Wade filed the motion himself Friday because he said he’s fired his attorney Chuck Smith for bias against him.

Wade is asking County Court at Law Number 2 Judge Greg King to recuse himself because of personal bias or prejudice.

As evidence, Wade attached photos taken of Smith’s office showing the sign with Smith’s and King’s names. Wade said King is a former partner with Smith, and his name is still on Smith’s office.







He also said District Attorney John Gillespie worked in some fashion for Chuck Smith before becoming D.A., and that he personally witnessed Gillespie speaking to Smith about cases Wade has been charged with.

He argued that Judge King has a personal bias against him because Wade was a top contributor to King’s opponent in the election, and has shown, “gestures of hate and bias.”

Also filed in the DWI case are two notices from the company monitoring the alcohol detection device Wade was ordered by King to wear as part of his probation. The notices state that Wade has not downloaded the scram device as ordered.

In both notices, the company stated it had exhausted all efforts to contact Wade, in January and February.

Wade’s probation was revoked by King in December. In January King gave Wade 10 days to have an ankle monitor attached. Wade claimed at that time he had no idea he was supposed to be wearing it.

In an answer to the motion to recuse, Judge King later today announced he is declining to voluntarily recuse himself from these cases, but he will take no action on Wade’s alleged violation of court orders regarding monitors until he gets a response from the Eighth Administrative Judicial Region on Wade’s recusal motion.