Jody Wade has remote hearing set on appeals cases

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A hearing on an appeal by Jody Wade of two previous convictions has been set for august 31 in Wichita County Court at Law 2.

The hearing will be conducted remotely via Zoom.

Wade at last check was still in custody in the District Of Columbia Department of Corrections on charges related to unlawful possession of a weapon along the route of a presidential motorcade.

The hearing in Wichita County is related to Wade appealing his sentences from last December.

After another arrest, Wade had his one year of probation for DWI and unlawful carrying a firearm revoked, and he was sentenced to 40 days in jail.

Wade appealed the sentence to the Seventh District of Appeals in Amarillo. However, that court in March sent it back to Wichita County because it said Wade never made payment arrangements for the trial records.

The court ordered the trial court to determine if wade still wants to proceed with the appeal if he is entitled to have the records provided without charge and if not when he will make payment.