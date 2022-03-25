WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls businessman who was recently indicted for a charge stemming from 2020 has now made Crime Stopper’s Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

Jody Wade, 50, is wanted for bond forfeiture on the 2020 charge of hindering secured creditors.

Wade was indicted on the charge on March 3, 2022, which is a first degree felony when the amount is over $300,000 with a punishment range of five years to life in prison.

According to the charges, Wade owed more than $684,000 of a nearly $1 million dollar loan made to Jody Wade Enterprises.

If you have any information on the location of Wade or any of the fugitives listed, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888.

If you’re calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area, call 1-800-322-9888 toll-free.

There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips, and if your tip leads to Wade’s arrest, or the arrest of any other fugitive on the Texoma’s Most Wanted List, you could earn a cash reward.