Jody Wade speaks out about recent foreclosures

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Longtime Wichita Falls entrepreneur Jody Wade responds to a story we aired Tuesday on the foreclosure sales of his properties and points the blame at elected officials.

Sales were reported at Big Daddy’s Towing and recovery on Armory RD and also properties at 26 Chateau Court and 1213 33rd St.

In an email, Wade said Jody Wade Enterprises decided to shut down all towing operations, and one reason is because of harassment from the office of Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie which he said caused his company financial harm.

Wade said the District Attorney’s office has targeted him and the result was he had to shut down his Midland-Odessa towing operation because he was not allowed to leave Wichita County.

He said the harassment also damaged his banking relationships and that First Capital Bank scheduled foreclosure on all its assets after buying the bank he used to do business with.
Further, he said because of his DWI charge in 2017, the city of Wichita Falls did not renew its contract with his company.

He said the Big Daddy’s foreclosure is unfortunate, coming right before winter weather, but the decision was forced upon the company by the bank and Wichita County Tax Collector Tommy Smyth.

In November, Wade’s new restaurant, Crawdaddy’s, was closed when the landlord posted a notice to vacate for nonpayment of rent. And, last March, another short-lived restaurant believed to have been owned or operated by Wade, Angus Burgers on Midwestern Parkway, closed.

Wade had his probation sentences for DWI and carrying an unlawful weapon, revoked in early December.

Wade was sentenced to 40-days in jail and is out of jail during the appeals process.

