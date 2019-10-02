Jody Wade arrested for violating probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls businessman and restaurateur Jody Wade was booked into Wichita County Jail Tuesday on a charge of violating his probation for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He posted a $1,350 surety bond and was released.

Wade was last arrested in July for a charge of public intoxication. Authorities then filed to have his probation for DWI and unlawful possession of a firearm revoked. No details of his latest charge are available yet.

