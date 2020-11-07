Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Vice President and Democratic Senator from

Delaware Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Biden defeated Republican opponent and incumbent President Donald Trump.

Biden becomes the first opposing candidate since Bill Clinton in the 1992 election to defeat an

incumbent president vying for a second term.

Biden also becomes the fifth former Vice President to later be elected President, joining the

likes of John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Van Buren, and George H. W. Bush.

