John Cornyn schedules Super Tuesday campaign stop in Wichita Falls

Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, joined at right by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., answers a question about the mass shooting at a Texas church this week, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX) — With the March 3 primary approaching, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) will hold a campaign event in Wichita Falls on Super Tuesday.

Cornyn, who is running for re-election, is hosting “Saddle Up n’ Vote” rallies across the state to make sure Texans cast their ballots.

The Wichita Falls event will be at P’s Crazy Car Museum, which is located on Midwestern Parkway, at 11 a.m.

The Texas Republican will face four challengers in the Republican primary: Dwayne Stovall, John Anthony Castro, Mark Yancey, and Virgil Bierschwale. The senator has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Senator Ted Cruz, and thousands of Texas Republican leaders.

There are 12 candidates for the Democratic primary, including former congressional candidate MJ Hegar of Round Rock, state Sen. Royce West of Dallas, labor activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez of Austin, former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, onetime U.S. Rep Chris Bell of Houston and former Texas People’s Campaign co-chairwoman Sema Hernandez of Pasadena.