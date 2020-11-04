John Cornyn wins reelection, maintains US Senate seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to NBC News, Sen. John Cornyn has been elected to his fourth term in the

United States Senate, defeating his Democratic opponent MJ Hegar.

Cornyn’s reelection maintains Texas’ two Republican Senate seats and looks to aid

Republicans in maintaining their narrow majority in the Senate.

Cornyn was elected to his first term in the United States Senate in 2002, replacing long-time

senator Phil Gramm after his retirement.

Cornyn was elected by his congressional peers as the majority whip in 2013, a post he held until

2019.

Before his time in the U.S. Senate, Cornyn was elected Attorney General of Texas in 1998 after

serving seven years as an associate justice of the Texas Supreme Court.

MJ Hegar has released a statement about not winning the race.

“I’m not a career politician, running for U.S. Senate was never my plan. I’m just one of the millions of Texans who saw the world we’re giving our children and thought ‘hell no.’ Together, we stood up and got to work, building a powerful grassroots campaign from the ground up, shattering voter turnout records, and most importantly sending a message to a previously safe Senator that he answers to us. I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come,” said MJ Hegar.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, where you can find results from all

national and local elections.