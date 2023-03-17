WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another major accomplishment for the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office came on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the form of a guilty verdict in one of the most high-profile trials in decades.

Wichita Co. District Attorney John Gillespie exiting Auxiliary Trial Room A during the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

John Gillespie, Wichita County’s District Attorney, led the prosecution effort in the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, fulfilling a promise he made after Staley was arrested in October 2020 and charged with the murder of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

Digital Reporter Josh Hoggard, who attended the capital murder trial of Staley in Fort Worth, sat down with Gillespie on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to discuss a number of topics regarding the trial, the verdict, and the latest developments with Staley.

During the interview, Gillespie answered directly and honestly and didn’t hold back, addressing many questions that arose from members of the community over the course of the case.

Gillespie discussed impactful testimonies, critical evidence, and the attorney who aided him in the prosecution, Lisa Tanner, among other topics.

The interview lasted over 30 minutes and can be seen in its entirety in the video player above.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more from Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie regarding the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III.