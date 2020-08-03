Johnny Carinos to host fundraiser for family of Kaleb Honea

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local restaurant is doing its part to support and raise money for the family of a Rider High School student injured in a car accident in late July.

Johnny Carino’s invites you to their fundraiser night in support of Kaleb Honea and his family on Tuesday, August 4 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

A portion of all sales from the evening including both dine-in and curbside orders will be donated to the Honea family.

Carino’s will also be naming Spaghetti and Handmade Meatballs “The #42” for the evening after Kaleb’s jersey number.

The fundraiser will also include happy hour drink prices all night and $5 desserts.

