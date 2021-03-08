Johnny Carino’s to host fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program is set to partner with a local Italian restaurant in order to benefit seniors, disabled and homebound individuals in our community.

A fundraiser will be held at Johnny Carino’s between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

10 percent of the profits will go directly to Meals on Wheels Wichita Falls in an effort to aide in feeding those in need in our community.

This fundraiser is a part of a nation-wide effort by Meals on Wheels to bring awareness about senior hunger and isolation.

For more information, visit THE Kitchen’s website.