Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has made its way to Wichita County, 1,200 to be exact.

In a clinic Wednesday, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District gave 200 people their one and only dose of the newest vaccine on the block and in 14 days these people will have been fully vaccinated.

Kreidler said people have been adamantly waiting for this specific vaccine to come out.

“It’s a personal preference, again all of the vaccines are great, they have great efficacy rates, they all protect against severe illness and hospitalization it is my recommendation and of the state and the CDC that whenever whatever vaccine is available that those individuals take advantage of that and get vaccinated,” Kreidler said.

The health district received 100 vaccines from the state and another 100 from another local provider.

There is no telling when more vaccines will arrive in the county but individuals in the eligible priority groups are encouraged to sign up.