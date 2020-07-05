Jordan Craft BBQ has grand opening on 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jordan Craft BBQ on Seymour Highway had its grand opening on the 4th of July.

The popular food truck turned restaurant had several soft openings before the 4th. Many customers came out for the grand opening. All wait staff was wearing masks and sanitizing tables in between customers and Jordan Craft is leaving it up to the customers for if they want to wear a mask. Jordan Craft officials are excited to finally be open despite the enhanced safety measures.

“We thought we were opening last weekend and pushing our opening to today. We’re going out coming in with a bang on the 4th of July. So opening with a concert is gonna be fun,” Jordan Craft BBQ spokesperson Cheryl Price said.

The sold-out concert featured the main act, Cody Hibbard. There was also a firework show after the concert.