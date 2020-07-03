Jordan Craft BBQ opens amidst pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —While many restaurants are closing down due to the pandemic, owners of the Jordan Craft BBQ Food Trailer are welcoming the public to their new brick and mortar restaurant.

After working tirelessly for several months, Hayden Price and Caleb Jordan have now opened the doors to what was once just a dream.

“Everybody has said, you’re going to open a restaurant during a pandemic? They thought we were crazy but, we think its the perfect time, people are ready to get out and be outside,” Price said.

Jordan Craft BBQ has plenty of outdoor space, a full stage, and even a playground for the kiddos, Price said it’s the perfect atmosphere to practice social distancing.

“We’ve got 7-thousand square feet of pavement out here, including the playground. We added these picnic tables, these are just for lounging and they’re about 8 feet apart, so it is the perfect scenario to have this much room outside,” Price said.

After speaking with the Mayor Stephen Santellana and County Judge Woody Goosom, Price said they came to the conclusion that they will be able to allow 300 people on the premises as long as they are outside, and said that will be heavily monitored. He said they have also set up sanitization stations throughout the restaurant and will even be sanitizing the playground every 30 minutes. Price said this is truly a dream come true.

“A couple of days ago before our soft opening, I mean it brought a tear to my eye because, man, we’ve been 12, 13, 14 hour days up here. It’s a relief and we just want this thing to be perfect,” Price said.

By the looks of the soft opening, employees with Jordan Craft BBQ will be busier than ever, providing great food, and comfort, something we all could use a little of right now.

The grand opening celebration will be tomorrow starting at 7 p.M. With live music and will end with a fireworks show. It’s free to the public. For more information click here.

If you would like to apply for a position at Jordan Craft BBQ, call Cheryl Price (940) 867-9266