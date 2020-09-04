Jordan Craft BBQ responds to social distancing complaints

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he plans to address complaints made against a Wichita Falls restaurant accused of not properly social distancing for outdoor concerts.







Two months ago, the owners of Jordan Craft BBQ Food Truck expanded their trailer into a brick and mortar restaurant located on Seymour Road. There’s a separate bar outside and a full stage for concerts.

However, several have made complaints about the lack of social distancing after a concert was held there last night.

Co-owner Hayden Price said they would be able to allow 300 people on the premises as long as they were outside.

Gossom said he will meet with Jordan Craft and to get every side of the story before making any decisions.

“If necessary, then I might revise their permit, but I want to give them a chance to explain, the pictures are not real good,” Gossom said.

Price said he has been working tirelessly with Gossom to make sure Jordan Craft is following every single guideline set by the governor.

Price also said all tables, inside and outside, are 6 feet apart and sanitization stations are available throughout the restaurant.

Price said they also recommend that people stay six feet apart when they are outside of their group, but they cannot force customers to comply.

Price said staff also uses a neutral disinfectant that claims to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.