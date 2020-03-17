1  of  18
Jordan Craft BBQ will offer free kid’s meal to help with costs of extended spring break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan Craft BBQ announced that it would offer free kid’s meals to help ease the cost extended spring break might have on some families.

“Our community has been so great to us we feel it’s a great opportunity for us to give back. If your child or a child you know needs a lunch call us @ (940) 631-2874, give us your first name and order a “kids meal,”  was written in the Facebook post.

Lunch will include a small sandwich and a bag of chips that can be picked up free of charge during any of their lunch services.

