Jordan Craft ensures safety precautions despite complaints against accused lack of social distancing

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said complaints against Jordan Craft BBQ have been addressed after the popular Wichita Falls restaurant was accused of not practicing social distancing for outdoor concerts.

Gossom said he and Health District Director Lou Kredlier visited with the owners on Friday and told them to put on signage telling people about their mask policy.

They were also instructed to have masks available for those who don’t have them.

The restaurant is allowed to have 300 people on the premises as long as they were outside, butGossom said Jordan Craft will now add private security to help control patrons moving tables and chairs.

Co-owner Hayden Price said he has been working tirelessly with Gossom to make sure Jordan Craft is following every single guideline set by Gov. Greg Abbott

Gossom said all tables inside and outside are 6 feet apart and sanitization stations are available throughout the restaurant.

Price said staff also use a neutral disinfectant that claims to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.