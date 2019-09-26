Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 1 is getting bigger.

Thursday morning, Joseph Robeson announced his candidacy for Justice of the Peace, which is held now by Judge Janice Son who is retiring.

Robeson has been a Wichita Falls Police Officer for the past 14 years and served as an Army Ranger for a decade.

That is where he earned two Purple Heart medals and a bronze Star of Valor.

The MSU grad said he believes his passion for serving is one reason he a great fit for this position.

“I believe all my experience and training over the last 23 years, I can bring that experience to that office having a very broad understanding of the law, civil and criminal,” Robeson said.

Also running for that position is former City Councilor Annetta Pope and James Hughes who also ran for JP in the last election.

Candidate filing for the March primary does not open until Nov. 9 with early voting beginning in February.