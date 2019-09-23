Joseph Robeson plans to announce candidacy for Justice of the Peace- Place 1, Precinct 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release, Joseph Robeson will announce that he is a candidate for Justice of the Peace Place 1, Precinct 1 on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse.

Joseph Robeson grew up in the Wichita Falls area and is a MSU alumni. He has been an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department for almost 14 years after serving 10 years as an Army Ranger and earning three Purple Heart Medals as well as a Bronze Star with Valor.

The press release states he possesses a vast knowledge of the law and a passion for serving the people of this community.