WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is living up to the promise it made to bring more events to town when the Multi-Purpose Event Center’s management changed in October 2021.

The Josh Abbott Band will be performing in Wichita Falls at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins with opening act Grant Gilbert at 8 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at the KYC.

Tickets are also be purchased online.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Standing Room Only Pit — $45 per ticket (limited amount)

— $45 per ticket (limited amount) Floor Tables with Six Seats — $400 per table (limited amount)

— $400 per table (limited amount) Lower Reserved Seating — $35 per ticket

— $35 per ticket Upper Reserved Seating — $30 per ticket

For more information, call the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at (940) 761-5555.