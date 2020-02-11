Josh Winegarner earns Thornberry vote

AMARILLO (KFDX/KFTL)— Congressman Mac Thornberry issued the following statement regarding the 13th Congressional district race:



“When I announced that I would not seek reelection to Congress, I said that I would not try to pick my successor. While I have talked to a number of potential candidates to answer their questions, I have never asked anyone to run or encouraged anyone to run for Congress. It is a deeply personal decision that each person must make on his or her own. “I believe that there are several good candidates who are running to serve the people of the 13th district. There are also others, though, who seem to be running to pursue their own agenda. “With 15 candidates in the race for the Republican nomination, many people have asked me to express my views publicly about which candidate I believe would do the best job. “Like all voters, Sally and I must choose which of the candidates we want to represent us in Congress. We are looking primarily for two qualities, an attitude of true service and effectiveness in representing our district. We see only one candidate who is both running for the right reasons and can also be effective from day one. “Sally and I have each decided that we will be voting for Josh Winegarner in the Republican Primary.