Breaking News
City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Josh Winegarner turns campaign toward helping those affected by COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— With cases of COVID-19 now in the 13th District, Republican Congressional Candidate Josh Winegarner is turning his campaign team toward the effort to help those who are most impacted by the pandemic.

“I will put my campaign’s grassroots team on the job of helping our neighbors across our huge district,” Winegarner said. “I want to help people and help Texans help each other.”

“Across this nation, Americans are quarantining themselves at home and stocking their pantries with food,” Winegarner said. “As the agriculture capital of America, we are producing that food for them, so we do not have the option to stop working, neither do our energy producers, truck drivers, restaurant workers, retailers, first responders, and healthcare workers. But that could leave others, particularly the elderly, with less of a support system than they might have had. I want to help solve that problem.”

Winegarner’s campaign website has added a new resource page at JoshWinegarner.com/community, in which a person or family in need can contact Josh and he or his team will respond directly. The team will follow CDC safety standards as they help their neighbors.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for this effort by running an errand, delivering food through Meals on Wheels, or helping a senior neighbor or working family are invited to help.

“Campaigning is important, but there are more important things to do right now,” Winegarner said. “The Panhandle, Texoma, and North Teas are known as the most neighborly places in America. In this time of crisis, that distinction will be tested. The best thing we can do is to use our resources to take care of one another. Our district is a big place, but not big enough to keep us from reaching every single person in need. That’s what America is all about.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News