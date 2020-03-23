Josh Winegarner turns campaign toward helping those affected by COVID-19

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— With cases of COVID-19 now in the 13th District, Republican Congressional Candidate Josh Winegarner is turning his campaign team toward the effort to help those who are most impacted by the pandemic.

“I will put my campaign’s grassroots team on the job of helping our neighbors across our huge district,” Winegarner said. “I want to help people and help Texans help each other.”

“Across this nation, Americans are quarantining themselves at home and stocking their pantries with food,” Winegarner said. “As the agriculture capital of America, we are producing that food for them, so we do not have the option to stop working, neither do our energy producers, truck drivers, restaurant workers, retailers, first responders, and healthcare workers. But that could leave others, particularly the elderly, with less of a support system than they might have had. I want to help solve that problem.”

Winegarner’s campaign website has added a new resource page at JoshWinegarner.com/community, in which a person or family in need can contact Josh and he or his team will respond directly. The team will follow CDC safety standards as they help their neighbors.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for this effort by running an errand, delivering food through Meals on Wheels, or helping a senior neighbor or working family are invited to help.

“Campaigning is important, but there are more important things to do right now,” Winegarner said. “The Panhandle, Texoma, and North Teas are known as the most neighborly places in America. In this time of crisis, that distinction will be tested. The best thing we can do is to use our resources to take care of one another. Our district is a big place, but not big enough to keep us from reaching every single person in need. That’s what America is all about.”