Joshua Cook pleads guilty to murder of Wichita Falls High School senior

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of the murder of Wichita Falls High School Senior Yajaira Garcia in 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Joshua Cook, 21, agreed to a plea bargain in 30th District Court this morning for 50 years in prison for the murder of Garcia.

Cook is eligible for parole after 25 years but the Wichita County district attorney’s office has signed a statement opposing parole for Cook.

Cook’s trial was scheduled for this January.

District attorney John Gillespie said the Garcia family was consulted during the process and agreed with the sentence.

“This gives them a sense of closure and hopefully they can start to heal in their lives,” Gillespie said. “Also, he waived his right to an appeal. We get a certain sentence, we don’t have to worry about an acquittal from a jury or a lesser included sentence and he does not have the right to appeal the sentence so it is a final conviction for 50 years.”

Cook also had a burglary charge which was based on the theft of the firearm used in the murder. That charge has been dismissed.

Today’s plea hearing comes after Cook was arrested last month after leaving house arrest while on bond.

He was captured after he took off his ankle monitor and put back in jail with no bond.

Yajaira was killed on November 3, 2018.

When deputies arrived on the scene on Hammon Road, they said Joshua Cook was kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand and told them he had done it.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest as this story develops.