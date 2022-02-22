WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — On the last weekend of early voting in Wichita County, a ballot issue forced voting precincts 105 and 106 in Electra to temporarily close.

“It was was just kind of shock, like what? What’s going on?” Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 incumbent Judge Judy Baker said.

Although now corrected, those who went to the polls for early voting didn’t get the chance to vote for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.

From those looking to vote for challenger Randy Elliott.

“I had some supporters call me and say, hey you’re not on the ballot, we couldn’t vote for you, we had to cast our ballots, but we couldn’t vote for you,” Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidate Cpt. Randy Elliott said.

Or those searching for incumbent Judge Judy Baker on their ballot.

“I’ve been told if you cast the ballot, there’s nothing they can do, so that’s bad for everyone involved,” Baker said.

While both candidates realize there was no malicious intent behind this mistake that was most likely due to recent redistricting in the county, it’s the voters they really feel for.

“They are probably more upset than anyone that their votes aren’t going to count. They’re still calling,” Elliot said.

“When you think about all those people that voted, whether they voted for Randy Elliott or they voted for me, their voice wasn’t heard, and that’s what it changes for me and I just have to go on and go with it,” Baker said.

That’s what both anticipate doing. Just going with it as results come in.

“I’m hoping that there was still enough that haven’t early voted that will come out but I can say there was a pretty big percentage that had voted that was lost right now. I don’t know how they voted but yes I’m looking, if it’s razor thin, and I’m sure she’s looking too, that it will be a revote in that precinct,” Elliot said.

Hopefully, now the ballot issues are behind them.

“This is the first time that someone has challenged me and this happens so it’s kind of disheartening. But it will go on,” Baker said.

“You know, we don’t know until Tuesday when we check the boxes and see what votes were cast,” Elliott said.

As mentioned, both candidates will watch closely as those numbers come in, and if too close, they bring their case to a judge who can then order a new special election they see fit, which would be conducted during the run-off elections.