Jubilee Christian Center delivers Thanksgiving meals to Burkburnett community for 34th year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This year will mark the 34th year the Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett will deliver meals to families within the community.

But this year precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of volunteers and families.

“We found out that the Meals on Wheels did not deliver here on Thanksgiving day here in Burk so our church took it upon themselves to initiate this 34 years ago and we been doing it ever since,” Charlotte Dillaman, Outreach Director for Jubilee Christian Center said.

But this year will be different from the previous years. Due to COVID-19, safety measures will have to take place.

“We will be screening our volunteers we will just ask a quick survey like if they have been around any COVID patients or been exposed to it or if they have any signs or symptoms of it and we will also be taking temperatures before our volunteers come in,” Marlowe Waddell, Daycare Director for Jubilee Christian Center said.

And with more than 150 meals being delivered, both Waddell and Dillamansaid believe their supply is plentiful this year thanks to the schools that donated.

“We are well stocked some of the local schools have donated from their food drive and also here at the center we participated in a food drive which helps our outreach center and also helps the program that we are doing Thanksgiving morning,” Waddell said.

Both Waddell and Dillaman believe Thanksgiving deliveries will go smoothly even though fellowship will be different from years in the past.