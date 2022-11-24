BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The folks at the Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett are making sure everyone has a great Thanksgiving Day.

They have been delivering meals to those in the community for free for nearly four decades.

For 36 years, the people with the Jubilee Christian Center have gotten up early and cooked up some turkey, gravy and all the trimmings for the people of Burkburnett on Thanksgiving.

“Most of these people have been here from the beginning,” Sue Waddell said. “They just come in, and they open up the food, you know, turkey and dressing, they put it in the warmer or the stove and then they start opening the cans to the vegetables, they put them in big pots.”

Over a hundred people usually sign up to receive Thanksgiving meals.

“This year, I think we’ve got 180-something was delivered,” Sue said. “We will just take so many meals, each person that does it, and we put it in the car, put them in boxes and they have it all separated.”

Once the food is made, it’s time to load up the cars and head out to deliver these meals.

“For me personally, it gives me a lot of gratitude to be able to be a blessing to someone else,” delivery driver Marlowe Waddell said. “Some of the people that we take a meal to, maybe their family doesn’t live close by, just to be able to have that contact and interaction with someone else.”

When they arrive at those homes and see the smiles it brings, it makes it all worth it.

“I really appreciate it,” Burk resident Kenneth Bower said. “We’re both getting old, so still working yet. But we really like this time of year. All of the kids are coming today, and we just all get together.”