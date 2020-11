BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— Jubilee Christian Center will host their annual “Thirty Fourth” meal event for residents living within the city limits of Burkburnett.

On the menu this year is turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings that will be delivered to anyone requesting a meal.

To request a free meal, call the church offices before November 20 at (940) 569-7344.