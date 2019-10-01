Judge Barney Fudge retires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After ten years of serving as Judge for 78th District Court in Wichita County, Barney Fudge has now retired.

Judge Fudge was sworn in August 2009 after being appointed by then-Governor Rick Perry to replace Roy Sparkman.

Before his appointment Fudge was a partner in the law offices of Fudge and Elder in Burkburnett.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said he’s been a fair and impartial judge over the years and said the person filling his spot has some big shoes to fill and that he will truly be missed.

“I’m happy for him that he is retiring but it is a loss for Wichita County because he is such a fair judge but also tough on crime and he’s just a good man and they don’t make them like Barney Fudge, he will be missed by all of us,” District Attorney John Gillespie said.

The 78th district covers everything from criminal to civil cases.

Texoma’s Homepage will have a look back on Judge Fudge’s career and hear from him on what he is going to miss most.