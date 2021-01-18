Judge denies lower bond for Electra man accused of sexual assault of child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 20-year-old Electra man who thinks his bond is too high for charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child has his request for a lower bond denied by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight .

Damian Devore has a $100,000 bond on one charge, and two $25,000 bonds on two separate counts in another case, and he has been in jail since last June.

His attorney filed for a bail reduction on grounds the bond is excessive and he should either have a personal recognizance bond or have the bond reduced so he can possibly be released pending trial.

The charge alleges Devore sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Burkburnett.

Prior to his arrest on that charge, he was arrested in November 2019 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Electra.

One of the girls in that alleged incident said Devore asked to come to the house they were at, and he gave them alcohol and convinced them to perform sex acts.

He told authorities he provided the alcohol because he wanted to look cool and awesome.

Police arrived at the scene when a disturbance was reported after several parents showed up.