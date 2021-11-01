Judge finds David Shoop Jr. in contempt of court

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The son of the owner of a local pest control business has been found in contempt of court for violations of a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction filed to stop him from impersonating and using resources and likenesses of his father’s business.

David Shoop Jr. was found in contempt in a judgment filed Monday by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight.

Wichita County Jail

The ruling said the temporary restraining order was violated after August 30 after Shoop failed to cease using the internet and Facebook pages of Shoop’s Texas Termite, cease accessing digital accounts, and failure to deliver to the plaintiff’s attorney documents and electronic data taken from the company after he was fired.

It also states he failed to stop using the names associated with Shoop’s Texas Termite.

It ruled he violated the temporary injunction after receiving notice September 11.

For the alleged violations, the judge sentenced Shoop to 180 days jail, which was suspended to probation for a year or until final disposition of the case, and gives him 30 days to fully comply with the orders.

In addition to the civil suit filed by Shoop Enterprises, Shoop faces two criminal charges.

He was jailed on August 23 for alleged theft of a company truck and jailed on October 20 for alleged online impersonation.