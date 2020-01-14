Judge Gossom agrees to assist county judges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About a week after receiving a letter from two county court at law judges requesting workload assistance, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom is now commenting.

Gossom said after meeting with judges Gary Butler and Greg King last Friday they came to an agreement and now a plan will be set in motion to address their concerns.

In the letter sent to Gossom last Monday, the duo is requesting Gossom preside over more cases.

As of Jan. 3, Butler and King said Gossom only had seven cases pending, six criminal and one civil.

In comparison, they say they had more than three thousand pending cases.

The letter states those numbers don’t include the hundreds of estate and guardianship cases and mental health commitments.

Butler and King are now asking Gossom to expand his daily duties to help them cover some probate matters regarding estates and mental health.

“What we are developing is a local order we will all sign that will then pass uncontested probates to me which is what was the intent and I will do additional mental health to what I’m doing now,” Gossom said.

Gossom said the hope is to implement this plan March first.

This comes after a now-closed court of inquiry investigation against Gossom when former 78th District Judge Barney Fudge accused Gossom of signing affidavits to obtain salary stipends for judicial duties Fudge claimed Gossom did not perform.

In late December, presiding Judge David Peeples dismissed the complaint stating there’s no law providing guidance on how to calculate the percentage of judicial work, a point Gossom made when it was filed.

KFDX newsroom did reach out to both judges King and Butler however they declined an interview.