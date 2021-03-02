Judge Gossom approves re-opening “small bars” just hours before Gov. Abbott’s decision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many decisions have fallen on the shoulders of county judges in Texas throughout the pandemic.

Since October, Governor Greg Abbot has delegated the opening of bars to those county judges, leading to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom to announce the re-opening of what he considers small bars or those who didn’t open a kitchen.

“It’s been a long time coming for the bars — bars have been on the bottom of the totem pole pretty much,” Club Candy General Manager Ramon Guerra said.

Even with Abbott’s announcement re-opening the state, the county will sit and wait.

For now, bars can re-open Thursday March 4 at Noon across Wichita County.

A decision Gossom made after speaking with the Health District, mayor’s and city manager’s throughout the county.

“Not just come out without consulting my partners, and that’s the way I’ve done this job since I’ve had it, work with that city leadership and not John Wayne it, I want their input,” Gossom said.

Big news for some bars that haven’t re-opened at all during the pandemic.

“As GM of Club Candy, I do get numerous phone calls and text messages and everything like that, everyone is just excited, you know, being able to hangout with friends again,” Guerra said. “You know, not being able to see people that you normally see on a daily basis, or not being able to communicate.”

Club Candy and Krank It Karaoke owner Danny Martinez opted not to pursue the restaurant designation.

But now that they have the all clear, Guerra is more than ready to safely return.

“I think it’s going to be good for people to get back out, friends and family,” Guerra said. “With this, it’s just one step closer to getting back to normal.”

A hopeful step closer to pre-pandemic pleasures.

“I really hope that in a few months, with constant vigilant practices, we’ll see that we can really step forward without concern that we’re going to go back,” Gossom said.

Again that’s this Thursday at noon, when those bars that have been closed for so long, can open its doors again.