Judge Gossom explores county-wide shutdown possibilities

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A county-wide shutdown does not appear to be coming to Wichita County anytime soon.

County Judge Woody Gossom said Governor Abbott passed an order in July that basically said local government cannot make any order more restrictive than his orders.

Gossom said traditionally it’s the other way around where local government can’t make any of his orders less restrictive.

Gossom said he called the Governor’s office Friday and hopes for a callback.

“I asked the health department to put together the information from where we were from September 30th to where we are now, Judge Woody Gossom said. “I’m going to have a meeting next week, a conference call with mayors and their city administration people they want on there and with the health people, the health department and each of the three hospitals within the county.” Judge Woody Gossom

Gossom hopes in this meeting they will be able to talk about some measures they can propose to the governor that he’d allow them to put in place.