Judge lowers Electra cold case murder defendant’s bond

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A visiting judge agrees to lower the bond of an Electra man accused of the murder of his roommate in 2014, which was determined to be a suicide at the time.

Mike Cooper, 58, was arrested in January after Texas Rangers reopened the case involving the death of Joey Samples, 58, who was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Cooper’s bond was set at $1 million and on Friday, March 12, Judge Bob Brotherton agreed to lower it to $100,000 with the stipulation Cooper remain in Wichita County and be on a curfew.

The defense called Cooper’s older sister to testify and she said they might be able to afford to post a $25,000 bond.

Cooper’s sister said her brother has serious health problems so would not be a flight risk.

Cooper’s sister also said her brother still lives in the house in Electra where the stabbing happened, and the deed is in both Cooper’s and Samples’ names.

Cooper’s attorney told the judge that since Cooper has not left the house since the death, he should not be considered likely to leave.

The prosecutor countered that the main reason Cooper hasn’t left or moved was that he was able to sell the death as a suicide to the Electra Police Department and it wasn’t until the Texas Rangers got involved that it became a murder case.

The prosecutor said she does not contend $1 million is a reasonable bond.

The prosecutor said if the bond were to be lowered to no lower than $100,000, she asked that Cooper be required to wear a GPS monitor and be on a curfew

In December of 2014, Electra police said Cooper called for help and said his roommate, Samples, had stabbed himself in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home on East Wichita Street.

The autopsy showed the knife had penetrated his heart, but the wound track was more left to right than front to rear.

Cooper said they had been arguing after he asked Samples not to slam the door.

Cooper said he shoved Samples, and Samples began to load articles into his car to leave their home, then went into the kitchen, grabbed a large knife, and stabbed himself

A Texas Ranger interviewed Cooper and pointed out inconsistencies in his story with the evidence at the scene, and said Cooper then made a new statement, admitting he had been angry with his roommate for multiple reasons.

Cooper still maintained that Samples grabbed the knife and plunged it into his chest, but Cooper said he then pushed the knife farther into Samples’ chest, because he believed that Samples had “asked for it by his actions.”