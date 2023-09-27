WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first female Republican to serve as a district court judge in Wichita County has formally announced she will seek a second full term behind the bench.

78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy announced in a press release on Wednesday morning, September 27, 2023, that she intends to run for reelection in 2024.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

“I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of Wichita County,” Judge Kennedy said in a press release. “In my time on the bench, I have built a record that I am proud to stand behind of hard work, fairness, and conservative values.”

Judge Kennedy was first appointed to preside over the 78th District Court in November 2019 by Governor Greg Abbott for an abbreviated term that was set to expire on December 31, 2020, following the retirement of Barney Fudge after a decade on the bench. She was elected to her first full term as judge after running unopposed in 2020.

“As I near the end of this term, I am grateful for the experience I have gained to become the judge I am today,” Judge Kennedy said in a press release. “In the next term, I know there is even more I can do to help this community. I hope the voters will allow me to continue to make an impact from the courtroom.”

The appointment of Judge Kennedy was historic. She is the first woman to serve as the judge of the 78th District Court and the first Republican woman to become a district court judge in Wichita County.

Judge Kennedy has deep Texoma roots. She grew up in Henrietta and graduated from Henrietta High School before attending Texas Tech University. There, she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and went on to earn a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech’s School of Law.

Judge Kennedy previously served as chief civil prosecutor for the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office from 2010 until her appointment in 2019. She is the former president of the Wichita County Bar Association. In addition to private practice, she formerly worked in the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Judge Kennedy is board-certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Court Advisory Committee for the U.S. District Courts of the Northern District of Texas.

Additionally, Judge Kennedy is a former member of the Travis County Bar Association and the Texas Young Lawyers Association. She has previously volunteered with Christmas in Action, Business and Professional Women, Wichita Falls Youth Hockey League, Special Olympics, Falls Fest by Junior League of Wichita Falls, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.