Judge Meredith Kennedy sworn in

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Retired 78th district judge Barney Fudge will swear-in incoming judge Meredith Kennedy Thursday morning.
Kennedy will be the first Republican female district judge in Wichita County’s history.
She has served in the District Attorney’s office since 2010.
Kennedy is also a former president of the Wichita County Bar Association.
And, on top of private practice, she’s worked in the Texas Attorney General’s office.
As chief civil prosecutor, Kennedy handles lawsuits against the county and defends officials and employees.
She will fill the term until the next election and has already said she plans to run for a full term.