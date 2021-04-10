Judge orders substance abuse treatment for man who allegedly assaulted girlfriend over burst pipes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend over pipes that burst during February’s sub-freezing weather is back in jail after a judge orders him into a state facility for substance abuse.

Paul James Whittaker was serving a five-year probation sentence for child abuse stemming from an incident in 2017 in which he choked and pulled a girl by her hair because her puppy had made a mess in the bathroom.

Whittaker was arrested in March when police said he assaulted his girlfriend when he got angry about busted pipes in the kitchen.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police Whittaker has been trying to detoxify himself from meth for several days and he was very moody and hostile.

Prosecutors filed to modify Whittaker’s probation sentence when he admitted to using methamphetamine in February.

Prosecutors said Whittaker also did not complete 160 hours of community service and failed to submit urine samples to the probation office as required.

A records check of Whittaker shows 19 previous arrests since 2002.