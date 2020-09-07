Former Wichita Co. probation office supervisor charged with perjury, judge files for recusal from trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A judge has recused himself from the trial of a former Wichita County probation office supervisor charged with perjury.

30th District Judge Jeff Mcknight filed the order of recusal and it will be referred to Regional Administrative Judge David Evans for the appointment of a new trial judge.

Supervisor Valerie Thomerson was terminated last July.

The notice cites Thomerson provided false testimony at a probation revocation hearing.

In that hearing, word of the adoption of a probationer’s baby by her supervising officer came out.

Several other probation office supervisors and officers were also fired or charged with crimes in an investigation into wrongdoing and inappropriate sexual activities in the adult probation office.