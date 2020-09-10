Judge rejects lower bond for man accused of continuous sexual assault of young girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Waurika man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, with 10 separate counts of aggravated sexual assault, loses his request to have his bond reduced a second time.

30th District Judge Jeff McKnight denied the motion on Wednesday, September 9,2020. Cody Atwood is jailed on a total of $100,000 bonds, $10,000 on each count. His first bond was set at a total of $550,000 but in June an agreement was reached to lower it to $100,000 at Atwood’s request. Then Atwood’s second public defender filed to have it lowered again, saying it was illegal and oppressive, on the grounds the state could not set a bond for a continuous sexual abuse, and also on each individual count.

District Attorney John Gillespie countered that the bond could be set on both charges, because they intend to try to get convictions on each charge, and even if a jury acquitted him on one, they could still convict on the others. Gillespie also pointed out Atwood originally agreed in June that $100,000 total bonds was agreeable, and then in August claimed that agreed amount was oppressive.

The D.A. and assistant D.A. Judy Price said had they known Atwood would renege on his agreement, they would never have signed it. The Judge agreed with their argument, and Atwood remains jailed.

The alleged assaults of a girl happened from 2014 to 2019 at two different homes in Burkburnett starting when the girl was four and continued until age 8. She told forensic interviewers she would be blindfolded and her hands tied behind her back and it happened multiple times. In July the state offered a plea deal, but it was rejected.