Judge rejects lower bond for suspect charged with killing man who was protecting his girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— While many other Wichita County murder defendants have recently been granted requests to have their $1 million bonds lowered, one murder defendant was denied a reduction on Friday.

30-year-old Patrick Osborn remains jailed on a $1 million dollar bond for murder and a half million dollar bond for aggravated assault.

On January 10, police said he shot and killed 29-year-old Curtis Day in a home on Pearl Avenue.

Police said Day’s girlfriend, who was wounded, said Day threw his body over her when Osborn began firing multiple shots at her.

Osborn was arrested near the scene several hours later.

It was the city’s first homicide of the year.

In the bond hearing Friday, Osborn’s mother testified and said he has a three-year-old son.

The prosecutor asked her about her son’s criminal history and prison records that police said he confessed to the shooting.

She admitted he had been in trouble as a juvenile and was in prison at least twice, and was on parole at the time of the shooting.

The judge interrupted the testimony and asked attorneys the purpose of the bond hearing since Osborn is jailed with no bond for a parole violation, he couldn’t get out even if his bond was lowered.

The assistant D.A. told the judge he is unaware of any prior cases where a parole hold was lifted if a bond was reduced.

The judge denied the lower bond because of Osborn’s criminal history and his violations of previous bond and parole terms.

If convicted, Osborn will face a minimum of 25 years in prison.

The resident of the house, Sherelle Maxwell, where the shooting took place was arrested after police said she lied when she told them Osborn, her boyfriend, was not in the house when the shooting took place.

Police said Osborn gave no reason for the shooting other than that he was on meth and feeling very paranoid.