Judge signs order setting hearing for Jody Wade’s request for judge recusal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 78th district judge has signed an order setting a hearing to consider a motion filed by local businessman Jody Wade to recuse County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Greg King from his DWI and unlawful firearm cases involving Wade.

Wade is out on bond while he appeals the revocation of his probation, and a sentence to spend 40 days in jail.

Prosecutors called for a show cause hearing which was supposed to be held Monday on why Wade’s bond should not be revoked after he failed to properly install his alcohol monitors as ordered.

On Friday, Wade filed to have Judge King disqualified for alleged prejudice and bias.

Wade said King is a former partner of Wade’s former attorney Chuck Smith, and his name was still on the sign at Smith’s office last Monday.

Wade said he fired Smith, and claims District Attorney John Gillespie worked in some fashion for Smith before becoming DA.

Michael Payne is now listed as Wade’s attorney of record. The recusal hearing will be Monday at 1:30.