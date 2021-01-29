Judge to murder defendant: “we’re done playing roulette with attorneys”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls judge told a murder defendant he would approve appointing a new attorney for the fourth time but this would be the last time he can change attorneys.

James Green’s third attorney told 30th District Judge Jeff Mcknight he has tried to work with Green but Green will not communicate, and Green filed a grievance against him with the state bar.

Green has been in jail since December of 2017 after he was arrested in New Orleans.

He is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Clifton Carr in August of 2017, in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant on Seymour Hwy.

Carr staggered out of his car and then collapsed on the floor of the restaurant.

Green also filed a grievance against his second appointed attorney.

He told the judge Friday his current attorney won’t return calls or respond to letters.

His attorney said the last time he went to the jail to meet with Green, Green refused to talk to him.

Judge Mcknight warned Green they were done “playing roulette with attorneys” and this will be the last time he will be allowed a new attorney, and if he didn’t like the new one that is appointed, it was quote “tough” and he would be stuck with him.