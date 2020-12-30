Judge denies claim of ineffective counsel from woman who helped steal $2 million in silver, gold coins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who, with two men, stole up to $2 million in gold and silver coins from a retired Wichita Falls couple has lost her claim of ineffective counsel she filed after her arrest for failing to pay restitution.

Cynthia Noble, 61, pleaded guilty in a plea bargain in 2016 to theft over $200,000 for a 10-year deferred sentence with probation.

But prosecutors said she is thousands of dollars in arrears of the restitution she agreed to pay the victims, and in August they filed formal claims she has violated her probation.

It was after this filing that Noble first claimed she had inadequate representation in her trial and that her attorney forced her into the plea.

The district attorney’s office filed more than 200 pages in answer to this claim with evidence and trial testimony.

89th District Judge Charles Barnard denied Noble’s motion, based on arguments she willingly pleaded guilty and her attorney did not coerce her and effectively represented her and explained the plea bargain to her.

Noble and the two codefendants agreed to a payment plan of restitution to the victims, who began saving for their retirement in 1975 and had no insurance on the coins.

The restitution schedule started out at $750 a month, increasing to $3,000 a month in 2026, when a final lump sum payment of about $214,000 was also due.

Prosecutors said Noble was more than $40,000 behind payments when they filed to have her probation revoked.

They also filed the same motion on co-defendant Russell Stallings.

Police said Noble once lived with the couple at their home off Fairway Blvs. and told the two accomplices where to find the combinations of three safes and when the couple would be gone.

She also obtained the garage door opener and a key to disable the alarms.