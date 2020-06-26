July 14 runoff voting starts Monday with a few changes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As you cast your ballots for early voting on Monday, be prepared to adapt to the new changes coming due to COVID-19.

Early voting for the July 14 runoff starts on Monday, and here’s what you should know before voting: Only a few people will be allowed at a time, the machines will be spaced 6 feet apart, machines and Ipads will be wiped down after every use, there will be hand sanitizer and people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

“Just, you know, protect yourself, wear your face mask, wash your hands, use the hand sanitizer when you come up,” Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said. “We do encourage the face mask and we have some that I’m supplying to our workers that way if they have to get up and help a voter at the machine or whatever, then they’ll put a face mask on too and if someone doesn’t have one, we’ll give them one.”

You can vote at two locations in Wichita Falls: The Wichita County Courthouse and Sikes Senter Mall.

You can find voting locations for Electra, Burkburnett and Iowa Park here.