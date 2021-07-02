July 4th trash pickup schedule for the City of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has modified its regular trash pickup schedule in observance of Independence Day.

All non-emergency city facilities will be closed for the holiday on Monday, July 5.

The trash pickup schedule will be as follows:

No trash pickup on Monday, July 5

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, July 6

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, July 7

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday

Regular services will resume Thursday, July 8

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed Monday, July 5. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 6.

For questions or more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.