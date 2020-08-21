July report shows no improvement in unemployment in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unemployment numbers show no improvement in Wichita Falls as downturn caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to stifle the economy.

State-wide Unemployment Rates

The July unemployment report shows the unemployment rate in the city was 7.7% for the second consecutive month.

In 2019, the unemployment rate in Wichita Falls was 3.8%.

Texas’ statewide average unemployment rate in July hit 8.2% as compared to 3.8% in 2019.

Odessa, which held one of the lowest unemployment rates before the pandemic, reported the highest unemployment rate in Texas at 12.6%, showing the combined effects of COVID-19 and the oil crash.

The lowest unemployment rate in Texas is in Amarillo at 5.1%.

Unemployment in Texoma

Around Texoma, the unemployment rates range from 3.4% in Foard County to a high of 7.3% in Wichita County.