WF July sales tax rebounds from previous months

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Texas in May is showing up in the latest sales tax report from the state comptroller.

While overall collections and sales are down, the decline is not as steep as the previous two reports.

Sales tax reimbursements to cities in July, which represent sales in May, are only down 1.1% from July 2019. The year to date total is about the same as 2019, only two-tenths of a percent less.

Total reimbursements to all entities in the state are down 2.6%, with the largest decline to transit systems at more than 8%.

In Wichita County, Wichita Falls’ sales tax rebate has rebounded for July and will be almost 5% more than July 2019, giving a needed boost to the city budget for next year. This is a big improvement from the last two checks, which were 11.6% and 8% lower than 2019.

Iowa Park and Burkburnett also saw big increases this year.

Other cities around Texoma, including Vernon, Bowie and Graham also saw bigger checks for July than July 2019.