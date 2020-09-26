Jun responds to death threats, vandalism after controversy surrounding his Facebook comments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After more than 1,000 comments on Midwestern State University’s statement about his Facebook comments, Dr. Nathan Jun issued a statement on Saturday, Sept. 26, in response to the death threats he has received and anti-Semitic vandalism and damage to his property.

After a comment from Jun’s Facebook account was screenshotted and sent to Texoma’s Homepage, we reached out to MSU Texas for comment on Friday, Sept. 25.

“To its credit, my employer, Midwestern State University, has repeatedly affirmed that neither I nor any other faculty member will be punished or retaliated against—let alone terminated—for exercising our Constitutional rights to free speech,” Jun said in his statement.

While he encourages meaningful discussion about his views and beliefs, Jun said there is no excuse to make threats on his life or his home.

“The harassment has been so intense that I have been compelled to relocate to a hotel for my own safety,” Jun said. “Everyone is welcome to tear me apart on social media, to call me (non-racist) names, to hate on me till their hearts are content. Make no mistake, however, that threats, vandalism, and hate speech are crimes that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Read Jun’s full statement below: