June unemployment numbers in Texas, Texoma show improvement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While most businesses continue to struggle from lower sales and staffing issues, unemployment numbers in Texas and Texoma saw a big improvement in June over the spike they took in May.

The restaurant and travel sector put about 143,000 jobs back on the employment roster in June.

The unemployment rate across Texas fell to 8.9% in June, down from 12.7% in May.

June marks the second consecutive month unemployment has declined, falling to the lowest rate since March when the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the economy.

The three-county metropolitan area of Wichita Falls saw unemployment fall from 10.1% in May to 7.3% in June.

The unemployment rate for the city of Wichita Falls alone fell to 7.8% from 10.8%. At this time last year, the unemployment rate for the city was 3.6%.

June unemployment numbers are even lower than Wichita Falls in many Texoma counties.

You can see the unemployment numbers for several surrounding counties below: