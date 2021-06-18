Juneteenth festivities in Vernon’s Lyday Park

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Vernon is set to celebrate the newest federal holiday with a Juneteenth Freedom Day to be held in Lyday Park.

The festivities take place Saturday, June 19, and begin with the dedication of the Harvey Dean Mural at 10 a.m. at the corner of Wilbarger Street and Main Street in downtown Vernon.

Activities continue from noon until 6 p.m.

The Juneteenth Freedom Day includes live music, food trucks, bouncers for the kids, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and much more.

The basketball tournament begins at noon, which is also the deadline for teams to register.

There’s a $50 entry fee for teams, and a maximum of four players are allowed per team.

Trophies will be awarded for the first and second place teams in the tournament, with the top team taking home individual trophies for each player.

For more information and for tournament rules, call (940) 886-8959 or visit the Factory of Champions website.

A parade around the downtown Vernon square will happen at 2:15 p.m. Those in the parade will line up on Wanderer Street at 2 p.m.

The festivities culminate with several guest speakers set to begin at Lyday Park at 2:45.

Highlighting the group of speakers is Vernon’s first Black City Commissioner, Pastor Early Williams III.

T-shirts are for sale Friday, June 18 at the Wood Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. while supplies last.

For more information, contact Pastor Norris L. Thomas at (940) 294-2822.